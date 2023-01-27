ANF recovers 44,500 intoxicated tablets, three kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan during two counter-narcotics operations seized 44,500 intoxicated tablets and over three kg of heroin besides arresting two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed ANF in an operation near Rawalpindi Pirwadhai Bus Terminal recovered 3100 grams of heroin from a suspicious parcel.

In another raid conducted on Harbanspura Road Lahore, ANF recovered 44,500 intoxicated tablets from the possession of two accused residents of Mardan.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.