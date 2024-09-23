ANF Recovers 45 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 45 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.2 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 55 grams hashish and 30 grams ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects going on a motorcycle near Tiramari Chowk, Islamabad.
10 grams cocaine and 1.8 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused netted from E-11 Islamabad.
1.5 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near a university located on Canal Road, Lahore and an accused was arrested.
350 grams hashish and 220 grams ice were recovered from a motorcyclist nabbed near a college on Togh Bala-Pindi Road, Kohat.
4.8 kg hashish found near a university in Malakand and two accused were arrested during the operation.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
18 kg hashish was recovered near Myanmar Mor Super Highway, Sohrab Goth Karachi and an accused was arrested during a raid.
12 kg hashish was recovered from Pushtakhara Chowk, Ring Road Peshawar.
The spokesman informed that in an operation 660 grams ice drug was recovered from the possession of Jeddah bound passenger arrested at Islamabad International Airport.
850 grams opium, 1.8 kg hashish and 50 grams ice were recovered from a drug dealer rounded up near Marlay Check Post, Pak-pattan.
In 10th operation, 16 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.
In 11th operation, 1.2 kg weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Thailand at a courier office in Multan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
