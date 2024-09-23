Open Menu

ANF Recovers 45 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 45 kg drugs worth over Rs 5.2 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 55 grams hashish and 30 grams ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects going on a motorcycle near Tiramari Chowk, Islamabad.

10 grams cocaine and 1.8 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused netted from E-11 Islamabad.

1.5 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near a university located on Canal Road, Lahore and an accused was arrested.

350 grams hashish and 220 grams ice were recovered from a motorcyclist nabbed near a college on Togh Bala-Pindi Road, Kohat.

4.8 kg hashish found near a university in Malakand and two accused were arrested during the operation.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

18 kg hashish was recovered near Myanmar Mor Super Highway, Sohrab Goth Karachi and an accused was arrested during a raid.

12 kg hashish was recovered from Pushtakhara Chowk, Ring Road Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that in an operation 660 grams ice drug was recovered from the possession of Jeddah bound passenger arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

850 grams opium, 1.8 kg hashish and 50 grams ice were recovered from a drug dealer rounded up near Marlay Check Post, Pak-pattan.

In 10th operation, 16 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

In 11th operation, 1.2 kg weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Thailand at a courier office in Multan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Thailand Drugs Jeddah Road Vehicle Kohat United Kingdom Myanmar Malakand Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

1 hour ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

1 hour ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

2 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

2 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan