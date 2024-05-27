ANF Recovers 45 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against drug trafficking conducted nine raids across the country and managed to recover 45 kg drugs besides arresting 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 7.7 kg ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport.
In second operation, 13 kg of hashish and 170 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Multan.
8.4 kg opium was recovered from two suspects netted in Phoolnagar Kasur area while 5.
4 kg ice was recovered from two suspects rounded up in two operations in Quetta.
4.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused in Chashma Road Mianwali.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near Haji Camp Peshawar.
2 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect held near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.
In ninth operation, 500 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near a college in Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
