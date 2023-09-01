ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover 45 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 500 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Abbasin University Peshawar. The accused, a resident of Nowshera confessed to supplying drugs to the university students.

In another operation, 7 kg hashish and 5 kg crystal were recovered from the vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar. Two suspects who were trying to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab were arrested during the operation.

In the third operation conducted near Kohat Tunnel, 6 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered.

The spokesman further informed that 11 kg of hashish was recovered from the Zakh Khel area in Khyber.

In the fifth operation, a resident was arrested from the Faizpur Interchange Lahore area and ANF recovered 12.6 kg of opium and 600 grams of hashish from his possession.

In the sixth operation, 1720 grams of Ice was recovered from a parcel recovered at a courier office in Sialkot. Ice concealed in 56 gloves was being smuggled to Australia.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.