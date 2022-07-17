ANF recovers 450 grams Ice at Isl Intl Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday in an operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport recovered 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Azmat Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, going to Dubai through flight no EK-615, was arrested and ANF recovered 84 capsules containing 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.