ANF Recovers 450 Grams Ice At Isl Intl Airport

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday in an operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport recovered 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Azmat Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, going to Dubai through flight no EK-615, was arrested and ANF recovered 84 capsules containing 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.

