ANF recovers 451 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug trafficking conducted 11 operations across the country and managed to recover 451 kg drugs and arrested 17 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 5.2 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Japan at a courier office in Lahore.

450 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport.

66 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

220 kg hashish was recovered from Rughni Road, Chaman while 195.6 kg opium was recovered from the possession of four suspects including a woman netted from Shalimar Town Lahore.

15.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of four accused rounded up in two operations near Turki Toll Plaza Sohawa.

The spokesman informed that 7 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Islamabad Toll Plaza.

6 suspects were arrested in Kasur, from whom 5 kg heroin and a drone were recovered while 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested from Murree Road Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.