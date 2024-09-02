Open Menu

ANF Recovers 456 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 456 kg drugs worth Rs 120 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in two operations conducted near a university in Peshawar, 1.6 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects.

500 grams opium was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Islamabad.

The spokesman said that ANF was conducting operations near educational institutions to protect students from becoming victims of drug traffickers.

In other raids, ANF recovered 175 kg hashish from Qilla Abdullah, and 40 kg opium and 164 kg hashish were recovered from three suspects netted near Green Town, Kangni Sialkot Road.

52 kg heroin was recovered from Chaman and 17 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near North Bypass Peshawar while two suspects were arrested during the operation.

6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near Canal Road Lahore Cantt.

ANF is committed to ensuring a drug-free environment for youth and promoting a safe and healthy society.

An investigation has been started to register cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.

