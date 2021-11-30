UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 457.200 Kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

ANF recovers 457.200 kg hashish

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 457.200 kg hashish and arrested an accused namely Inshad Ali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 457.200 kg hashish and arrested an accused namely Inshad Ali.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Police Station Kohat intercepted a Hino Truck, near Lachi Toll Plaza on Indus Highway and recovered 457.

200 kg Hashishfrom the secret cavities of the truck.

The seized narcotics was being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan, he said and informed that a case had been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

Textile exports nears the target of $20: Fawad Cha ..

Textile exports nears the target of $20: Fawad Chaudhary

13 minutes ago
 Six new dengue cases arrive at Rawalpindi's hospit ..

Six new dengue cases arrive at Rawalpindi's hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students held at UVAS

22 minutes ago
 Far-Right Pundit Zemmour Announces His Candidacy f ..

Far-Right Pundit Zemmour Announces His Candidacy for President of France

15 minutes ago
 NEPRA reserves decision in October fuel price adju ..

NEPRA reserves decision in October fuel price adjustment hearing

19 minutes ago
 CDA imposes fine Rs 150bln to encroachers: Ali Naw ..

CDA imposes fine Rs 150bln to encroachers: Ali Nawaz

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.