ANF recovers 457.200 kg hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 457.200 kg hashish and arrested an accused namely Inshad Ali.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Police Station Kohat intercepted a Hino Truck, near Lachi Toll Plaza on Indus Highway and recovered 457.

200 kg Hashishfrom the secret cavities of the truck.

The seized narcotics was being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan, he said and informed that a case had been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.