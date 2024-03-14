ANF recovers 46 kg drugs in three operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations managed to recover 46 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 460 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Karachi Airport.

20.4 kg of opium and 21.6 kg of hashish were recovered from Faisalabad while 4 kg weed was recovered from two suspects arrested from Zarghon Road area in Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.