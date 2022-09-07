ANF recovers 462 kg charras, arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during an operation on Wednesday managed to recover 462 kilograms charras and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters' spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid near Yarik Toll Plaza, Dera Ismail Khan and recovered 462 kg charras, concealed in secret cavities behind driving seat of a truck.

The drug was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab and Peshawar. ANF during operation also arrested two accused, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.