ANF recovers 462 kg hashish

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 462 kilograms of hashish from a secret compartment in a truck near York Toll Plaza Dera Ismail Khan and arrested two accused.

According to ANF spokesperson, the accused were trying to smuggle hashish from Balochistan to Peshawar and Punjab.

A case has been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was started by the force.