ANF recovers 466 kg drugs in four operations; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 466 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation at Pakistan International Container Terminal Karachi, ANF recovered 12 kg heroin from a container booked for Maldives. Heroin was being smuggled in salt packets. A resident of Karachi was also arrested during the operation.

In the second operation, ANF foiled a drug smuggling attempt from Quetta to Sukkur and recovered 450 kg hashish from two vehicles intercepted near the Yaro area in Quetta.

Hashish was concealed indoors, in bumpers, back seats and floors of the vehicles.

Three accused residents of Quetta were arrested during the operation.

In the third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 84 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused, a resident of Waziristan, was leaving for Dubai by flight number PK-217.

In the fourth operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused travelling in a passenger bus. The accused, a resident of Ziarat was trying to smuggle charras from Quetta to Punjab.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.