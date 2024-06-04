Open Menu

ANF Recovers 49 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ANF recovers 49 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against drug trafficking conducted five raids across the country and managed to recover 49 kg drugs and arrest three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 4.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Islamabad.

424 grams of ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Islamabad Airport while 35 kg hashish was recovered from Panjgur.

6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused in Sialkot and 4 kg opium was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested near Qasim Chowk Road, Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

