ANF recovers 5 kg drugs; arrests couple

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover five kilogram drugs besides netting the couple.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted an operation in Jhelum near Taraki Toll Plaza and recovered five kg drugs including 3750 grams marijuana (charras) and 1250 grams opium from Suzuki Mehran car and arrested two accused namely Abdul Shakoor and his wife namely Kanwal Mehmood resident of Rawalpindi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.