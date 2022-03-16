UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 5 Kg Drugs; Arrests Couple

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:08 PM

ANF recovers 5 kg drugs; arrests couple

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover five kilogram drugs besides netting the couple

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation on Wednesday managed to recover five kilogram drugs besides netting the couple.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted an operation in Jhelum near Taraki Toll Plaza and recovered five kg drugs including 3750 grams marijuana (charras) and 1250 grams opium from Suzuki Mehran car and arrested two accused namely Abdul Shakoor and his wife namely Kanwal Mehmood resident of Rawalpindi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Drugs Car Wife Rawalpindi Progress Jhelum From Suzuki

Recent Stories

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab l ..

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

26 seconds ago
 vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

27 seconds ago
 China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spread ..

China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spreads

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>