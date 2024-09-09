ANF Recovers 5 Kg Heroin From Colombo Bound Consignment
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major operation conducted at Karachi International Container Terminal recovered over 5 kg heroin.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered heroin concealed in a consignment containing potatoes, booked for Colombo, Sri Lanka.
After a thorough search of the container, ANF managed to recover a total of about 5 kg heroin tactfully concealed in 122 potatoes out of a total of 1198 bags.
In total 80 bags, 1 to 2 heroin-filled potatoes were expertly hidden in each bag.
The spokesman informed that the ANF team searched all the potatoes with high professionalism and utmost skill. After a preliminary investigation, an accused was arrested. The container was booked by a private company. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.
The arrested accused has been shifted to ANF Police Station and further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six policemen among ten injured in S Waziristan blast2 minutes ago
-
IMSciences holds orientation session for new batch21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 222,700 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
10 accused held with drugs32 minutes ago
-
Best tribute to Holy Prophet (PBUH) is to follow his teaching: Envoy51 minutes ago
-
Five day anti-polio drive begins with target to reach over 0.4 mln children1 hour ago
-
National polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region1 hour ago
-
Seven profiteers held1 hour ago
-
OPF providing free ambulance service for transportation of Overseas's dead body2 hours ago
-
UNSG urged to prevent Modi regime’s election drama in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Old enmity claims life2 hours ago
-
Anchor person Abdullah Hassan dies of road accident13 hours ago