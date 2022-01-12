UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 5 Kg Ice, 3 Kg Opium

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 12:36 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :In a joint operation conducted by Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Quetta and ANF Intelligence, five kg Ice and three kg opium were recovered on Tuesday.

According to an ANF spokesman, drugs were recovered from a motorcycle parked at a suspicious place.

The value of the seized Ice in international market is about US$ 2.9 million and opium was nearly US$ 70,000.

Further investigation was underway in that regard, he added.

