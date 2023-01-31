UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 506 Kg Drugs From Hashish Factory

Published January 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation at a hashish factory managed to recover 506 kg drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan in an operation conducted a raid at a hashish factory in a mountainous area near Qilla Abdullah and recovered 459.

220 kg charas and 46.950 kg cannabis seeds.

He informed that the factory used to manufacture and pack hashish.

During the operation, devices used to manufacture drugs were also seized.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is under process.

