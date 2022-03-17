UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 51 Kg Charras, Arrests 16 Including 3 Women

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 02:55 PM

ANF recovers 51 kg charras, arrests 16 including 3 women

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab in its operations conducted in different areas managed to recover over 51-kg charras besides netting 16 accused including three women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab in its operations conducted in different areas managed to recover over 51-kg charras besides netting 16 accused including three women.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted an operation at Sargodha Mor Mianwali and recovered 36-kg charras from a Toyota Corolla car and arrested five accused including three women.

In another raid, ANF recovered 15-kg charras from the possession of seven drug peddlers netted from Matila village near Sial Mor Interchange Sargodha.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are in progress.

