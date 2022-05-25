ANF recovers 516 kg drugs

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday recovered 516 kg narcotics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Wednesday recovered 516 kg narcotics.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation seized 516 kg narcotics including 410 kg opium and 106 kg heroin which were smuggled from Afghanistan and concealed in Gali Harbi, an area of Gulistan Tehsil of Qilla Abdullah to send abroad through Gawadar.

A case has been registered against the accused.