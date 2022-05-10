ANF recovers 5.1kg hashish, arrests two

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday arrested two narcotics smugglers after recovery of 5.1 kg hashish from their possession near Karkhano Market on the outskirts of the city

Spokesman ANF said snap checking was underway near Karkhano Check Post where a suspicious car was signaled to stop.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, 5.1 kilogram hashish was recovered from its secret components.

Two narcotics smugglers, later identified as Tariq, resident of Khyber district and Rabnawaz, resident of Peshawar were taken into custody. A case under narcotics act was registered against the both smugglers and further investigation was kicked off, the ANF Spokesman said.