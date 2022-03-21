ANF recovers 528 kg drugs; arrests four accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 528 kg drugs besides arresting four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar acting on a tip-off, intercepted a Honda Civic car bearing Reg. No. AXH-398 near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif resident of Islamabad.

Upon search of the vehicle, 264 kg Hashish and 96 kg Opium concealed in plastic bags were recovered from secret cavities of the car.

On interrogation at the spot, the accused disclosed that his accomplice is on the way to deliver more drugs destined for Islamabad.

Upon the pointation of the accused, a Suzaki Mehran car bearing Reg. No.

LZU-9466 was also intercepted at the same location and another accused was arrested namely Suleman Afridi, resident of Peshawar.

During search of the car 48 kg Hashish was also recovered which was concealed in plastic sacks lying behind the front seats of the Mehran Car.

The drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Islamabad and Punjab.

In another raid, ANF Lahore and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation near Kot Abdul Malik Interchange, Lahore and recovered 120 kg drugs including 84 kg opium and 36 kg charras, from a car and arrested two accused namely Waqas Haider and Mamoon Zulfiqar resident of Sheikhupura.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, while further investigation is in progress.