ANF Recovers 54 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in six operations conducted across the country recovered 54 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation near Motorway Islamabad, 21.6 kg opium and 25.2 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered. An accused resident of Faisalabad was rounded up.

In another operation near Pak-Afghan Border area in Chaman, three accused were arrested on recovery of 4.8 kg suspicious material.

In third operation conducted in a deserted area of Khyber, 1.

5 kg Ice drug was recovered.

In fourth operation, a vehicle was intercepted near main Kamalpur Interchange Faisalabad, 9.6 kg opium and six kg charras were recovered while two accused resident of Mardan and Peshawar were netted.

In fifth operation conducted in Marakupura Sialkot area, one kg heroin was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Sialkot.

In sixth operation, 42 grams opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Britain at G.P.O Lahore.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

