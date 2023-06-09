UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 5411 Grams Drugs; Arrests 11 Including Three Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover 5411 grams drugs and arrested 11 accused including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that on tip-offs, two operations were conducted at Islamabad International and Jinnah International Airport and nine Bahrain-bound passengers, members of a family including three women were rounded up.

Arrested accused, residents of Peshawar, Mardan and Charsada, were going on flight no PK-187.

ANF recovered 575 heroin and 159 Ice drug filled capsules weighing 3453 grams heroin and 788 grams Ice drug from their possession, he added.

In another operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, 91 heroin-filled capsules weighing 1170 grams were recovered from the possession of another passenger.

On pointation of the arrested accused, a facilitator present at the airport was also netted.

He said that China-bound passenger, resident of Lahore, was going through flight no EK-607.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

