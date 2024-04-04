ANF recovers 564 kg drugs in four operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 564 kg of drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 301 kg of hashish was recovered from Chaman.

In the second operation, 150 kg Ice was recovered from the Makran coastal highway in Gwadar.

45.6 kg opium and 67.2 kg hashish were recovered from an accused rounded up near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In the fourth operation, 100 grams Ice was recovered from a drug peddler netted in Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.