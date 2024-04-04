ANF Recovers 564 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 564 kg of drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that in an operation, 301 kg of hashish was recovered from Chaman.
In the second operation, 150 kg Ice was recovered from the Makran coastal highway in Gwadar.
45.6 kg opium and 67.2 kg hashish were recovered from an accused rounded up near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
In the fourth operation, 100 grams Ice was recovered from a drug peddler netted in Hyderabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell held in honor of retired SP Chitral4 minutes ago
-
Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses5 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah5 minutes ago
-
DC takes action against extra fare charging from passengers5 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs forty shops in Sahiwal5 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list5 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 45th death anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Experts convene to define Climate Resilient Water Governance Models in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
APHC stresses for Kashmir resolution in historical perspective15 minutes ago
-
Railways instructed to tighten security in trains, at stations during Eid15 minutes ago
-
Dera sanitation workers demand payment of pending salaries before Eid15 minutes ago
-
Hostel for foreign student inaugurated at UoS:15 minutes ago