ANF Recovers 57 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 57 kg of drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a 2.3 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger going by Flight No. EK-613 at Islamabad Airport.

1.40 kg of Ice was recovered from a passenger travelling to Doha on Flight No. QR-601 at Bacha Khan Airport.

91 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger's stomach at Islamabad Airport.

The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PK-257.

45 kg heroin was recovered near G.T Road Bupi area from the possession of two Afghan nationals arrested during an operation.

A 5 kg crystal drug was recovered near Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta and two accused were rounded up.

In the sixth operation, 3 kg of hashish was recovered from three suspects near Hayatabad Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

