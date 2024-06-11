ANF Recovers 57 Kg Drugs In Three Operations
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 57 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He said that 6.
2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from the DHL office in Sialkot.
3 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Lahore Airport.
48 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on GT Road Peshawar.
Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
