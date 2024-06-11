Open Menu

ANF Recovers 57 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ANF recovers 57 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 57 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said that 6.

2 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from the DHL office in Sialkot.

3 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a passenger going to Saudi Arabia at Lahore Airport.

48 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on GT Road Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Australia Drugs Road Saudi Arabia Sialkot From Airport

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

12 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

12 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

12 hours ago
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

12 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

12 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

13 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

12 hours ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan