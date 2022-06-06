UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 5.788 Kg Drugs, 7.39 Kg Intoxicated Tablets In Four Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted four operations in different areas of the country and recovered over 5.788 kg drugs and 53,440 intoxicated tablets weighing 7.39 kg besides arresting four accused

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport managed to recover 99 heroin filled capsules weighing 788 grams and arrested a passenger namely Hazrat Bilal, going to Bahrain through Gulf Airline, flight no. GF-771.

In another operation conducted at G.

T.Road, Attock Khurd Check Post, ANF during routine checking recovered five kg charras from the possession of an accused namely Muhammad Iqbal resident of Kurram Agency.

In third operation, ANF team at ANF Check Post, Torkham border recovered 14,400 intoxicated tablets from the possession of Zaib Dad resident of Landi Kotal while in another operation also recovered 39,040 intoxicated tablets. Total tablets weighing 7.39 kg were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against four accused while further investigations are under process.

