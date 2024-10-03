ANF Recovers 58 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover 58 kg drugs worth Rs 6.5 kg and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 82 intoxicated tablets, 70 grams ice and 168 grams hashish were recovered from an accused arrested near a college in Lahore.
105 grams opium and 90 grams hashish were recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Lahore.
198 ecstasy tablets and 130 grams hashish were recovered from a drug dealer netted near a major university in Lahore.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
Establishing drug-free educational institutions is first priority of ANF, the spokesman added.
In an operation at Peshawar International Airport, 55 grams hashish was recovered from the luggage of a passenger leaving for Dubai.
2.9 kg ice was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport.
9.6 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle arrested near Chenab Toll Plaza Gujarat and 3 accused were arrested.
1.2 kg opium, 1 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from two accused going on a motorcycle in Sialkot.
30 kg hashish hidden in extra tyre in the trailer was recovered in Gadap Town Karachi and an accused was arrested during the operation.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH24 seconds ago
-
Khurram Dastgir challenges Gandapur to replicate Punjab's development success20 minutes ago
-
Sirbaz to become first Pakistani to summit 14 eight-thousanders21 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet30 minutes ago
-
PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni30 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM visit to Pakistan embarks significant development towards ASEAN: PBF30 minutes ago
-
PWD requires additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-841 minutes ago
-
AC visits BISP center41 minutes ago
-
Man killed in bikes collision1 hour ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches online auction for premium number plates1 hour ago
-
Tehkal Police delays FIR in one mln cash, 143 Tola gold’s robbery1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews work pace on Bismillah park1 hour ago