ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at the Burhan Motorway Interchange have recovered five kilogram heroin and arrested three accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at the Burhan Motorway Interchange have recovered five kilogram heroin and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF spokesman on Tuesday, the drugs were recovered from a Suzuki Mehran and its two inmates Muhammad Bilal and Khalid Mahmood, residents of Peshawar, were taken into custody.

On their pointation, their third accomplice Javed Iqbal, a resident of Attock, was arrested along with his motorcycle.