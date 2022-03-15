UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 5kg Heroin, Arrests 3 Accused

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 09:07 PM

ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at the Burhan Motorway Interchange have recovered five kilogram heroin and arrested three accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at the Burhan Motorway Interchange have recovered five kilogram heroin and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF spokesman on Tuesday, the drugs were recovered from a Suzuki Mehran and its two inmates Muhammad Bilal and Khalid Mahmood, residents of Peshawar, were taken into custody.

On their pointation, their third accomplice Javed Iqbal, a resident of Attock, was arrested along with his motorcycle.

Related Topics

Peshawar Motorway Drugs Rawalpindi Attock From Suzuki

Recent Stories

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's PO ..

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's POS draw

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain ..

Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain closed on March 16

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20 ..

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

4 minutes ago
 '260 factories start production in small industria ..

'260 factories start production in small industrial estates in 3 years' : Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>