ANF recovers 60 kg charras; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations has managed to recover 60 kg charras and arrested two accused.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Srinagar Highway Islamabad intercepted a Suzuki Bolan vehicle and recovered 9.600 kg charras besides arresting an accused namely Aurangzaib Khan resident of Muzaffarabad.

On the pointation of the arrested accused, ANF conducted another raid on Murree road and impounded a Toyota Corolla Executive car besides recovering 50.400 kg charras.

An accused namely Asad Nawaz resident of Peshawar was also rounded up.

The drug smugglers were trying to smuggle narcotics from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad and Kashmir.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in process.