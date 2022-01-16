UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 60 Kg Drugs; Arrests One

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ANF recovers 60 kg drugs; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and seized 60 kg drugs besides arresting an accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint operation and recovered 39.

600 kg charras and 20.400 kg opium from Nissan Sunny car intercepted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

ANF arrested Muhammad Ali Sajad resident of Attock. A case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Motorway Drugs Car Rawalpindi Attock Muhammad Ali Sunday From Nissan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

18 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

18 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

18 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.