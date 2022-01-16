ANF recovers 60 kg drugs; arrests one

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and seized 60 kg drugs besides arresting an accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint operation and recovered 39.

600 kg charras and 20.400 kg opium from Nissan Sunny car intercepted near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

ANF arrested Muhammad Ali Sajad resident of Attock. A case has been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.