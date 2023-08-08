ANF recovers 608.629 kg drugs in 30 operations; arrests 28

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 608.629 kg drugs worth US$ 29.507 million internationally, arrested 28 persons including five women and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 30 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 67.1 kg opium, 19.158 kg heroin, 494.9 kg hashish, 20 kg morphine, 675 grams cocaine, 1.499 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.732 kg Axemax tabs (20,000 tablets), 510 grams Naze tabs (1550 tablets), 325 grams tegral tabs (640 tablets and 730 grams epitab tabs (850 tablets).

ANF Balochistan recovered 424 kg drugs in six operations while arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 40 kg Opium, 364 kg Hashish and 20 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 1.965 kg drugs in five operations while arrested five accused including a woman. The seized drugs comprised 1.070 kg Heroin, 675 grams Cocaine and 220 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 54.611 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested six accused including four women involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised six kg Heroin, 44.600 kg Hashish, 279 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3.732 kg Axemax Tabs (20,000 tablets).

ANF Sindh recovered 67.495 kg drugs in four operations while arrested five accused and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 12.700 kg Opium, 10.030 kg Heroin, 43.200 kg Hashish, 510 grams Naze tabs (1550 tablets), 325 grams tegral tabs (640 tablets) and 730 grams Epitab tabs (850 tablets).

ANF North recovered 60.558 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested 10 accused and impounded five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 14.400 kg Opium, 2.058 kg Heroin, 43.100 kg Hashish and 1 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.