ANF Recovers 61 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 61 kg drugs worth Rs 9 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 14.4 kg opium and 45.6 kg hashish were recovered from an accused arrested on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In the second operation, 700 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on GT Road Rawalpindi.

In two operations near a university in Karachi, 700 grams of hashish was recovered from two suspects.

In two separate operations conducted in Quetta, 320 grams of hashish, 210 grams of ice, and 200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects.

Investigations have been started against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

