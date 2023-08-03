ANF recovers 62 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations managed to recover 62 kg of drugs and arrested an accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Chungi number 26, Islamabad, 1200 grams heroin and 300 grams charras were recovered from the possession of a biker, resident of Peshawar.

In another operation conducted at a courier office in Bahria Town Rawalpindi, 600 grams of heroin concealed in hard cricket balls was recovered. The parcel was being sent to UK.

In the third operation, 40 kg of opium and 20 kg of morphine were recovered from a deserted area in Chaghi.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.