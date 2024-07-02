ANF recovers 630 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 630 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 3 different operations were conducted in Balochistan,

510 kg opium and 120 kg hashish were recovered from Pasni, Pishin and Quetta.

In an operation, 700 grams weed was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Scheme 3, Rawalpindi.