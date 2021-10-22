UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 631 Kg Drugs From Oil Tanker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:57 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered huge quantity of Hashish from an Oil Tanker, near Hub Bypass at RCD Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered huge quantity of Hashish from an Oil Tanker, near Hub Bypass at RCD Road.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, nearly 631 kg Hashish was concealed in secret cavities made in different parts of the oil tanker.

During the course of action, two suspects, residents of Pishin were arrested on the spot. The suspects were trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi.

Further investigation has been initiated and case was registered under CNS Act against both the accused.

