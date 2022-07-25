ANF recovers 63,440 intoxicated tablets

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and recovered 63,440 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and recovered 63,440 intoxicated tablets.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted at a hotel near Torkham Border and managed to recover 53,440 intoxicated tablets.

The tablets were stored at a room of the hotel to smuggle to Afghanistan.

ANF after confiscating the intoxicated tablets has started further investigation, he added.