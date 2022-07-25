UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 63,440 Intoxicated Tablets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

ANF recovers 63,440 intoxicated tablets

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and recovered 63,440 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday conducted an operation and recovered 63,440 intoxicated tablets.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted at a hotel near Torkham Border and managed to recover 53,440 intoxicated tablets.

The tablets were stored at a room of the hotel to smuggle to Afghanistan.

ANF after confiscating the intoxicated tablets has started further investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Hotel Border

Recent Stories

Counter Terrorism Department nabs terrorist in the ..

Counter Terrorism Department nabs terrorist in the capital

2 minutes ago
 PHA auctions 13 parking stands, 10 canteens

PHA auctions 13 parking stands, 10 canteens

2 minutes ago
 Three inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quan ..

Three inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs seized

2 minutes ago
 PESCO removes hundreds illegal connections

PESCO removes hundreds illegal connections

2 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto opens up about reason of her fath ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto opens up about reason of her father’s travelling to Dubai

49 minutes ago
 Commissioner for implementation of Corona SOPs dur ..

Commissioner for implementation of Corona SOPs during Muharram

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.