ANF Recovers 640 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 640 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 230 kg heroin and 220 kg crystals were recovered from the Western Bypass Quetta area.
In the second operation, 100 kg opium and 80 kg hashish were recovered from Mashkil Chagai.
In the third operation, 6.8 kg weed was recovered from three accused arrested from Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.
602 grams weed was recovered from Khanna Bridge Islamabad and 2.5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused netted near Saddar in Rawalpindi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
