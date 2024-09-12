Open Menu

ANF Recovers 643 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ANF recovers 643 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 643 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 643 kg drugs worth more than Rs 80 million were recovered from the possession of 10 accused including a woman arrested from different areas.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near arrested near an educational institution located in Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi.

170 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Peshawar.

In third operation, 97 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted in a slum area near a school in Faisalabad.

200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects arrested in two operations near a College and a university in satellite town Quetta.

The arrested accused confessed supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

The spokesman further informed that in another operation, 24 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused going on a motorcycle on Rawat Road, Rawalpindi.

244.8 kg opium and 357.6 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Samundri Interchange Faisalabad and 2 accused were arrested.

In 9th operation, 66 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Maldives at a courier office located on Faisal Road, Karachi.

In 10th operation, 8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Qasim Chowk in Hyderabad.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Motorway Drugs Road Vehicle Hyderabad Rawalpindi Maldives Samundri Women From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

21 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

21 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan