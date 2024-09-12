ANF Recovers 643 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 643 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 643 kg drugs worth more than Rs 80 million were recovered from the possession of 10 accused including a woman arrested from different areas.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused near arrested near an educational institution located in Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi.
170 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Peshawar.
In third operation, 97 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer netted in a slum area near a school in Faisalabad.
200 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects arrested in two operations near a College and a university in satellite town Quetta.
The arrested accused confessed supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.
The spokesman further informed that in another operation, 24 kg opium and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused going on a motorcycle on Rawat Road, Rawalpindi.
244.8 kg opium and 357.6 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Samundri Interchange Faisalabad and 2 accused were arrested.
In 9th operation, 66 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Maldives at a courier office located on Faisal Road, Karachi.
In 10th operation, 8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Qasim Chowk in Hyderabad.
Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
