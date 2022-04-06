UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 645 Grams Ice

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ANF recovers 645 grams ice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Intelligence and ANF Islamabad recovered a total of 645 grams ice in an operation here at the Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

According to ANF Spokesman, as many as 82 ice capsules were found in the stomach of Farayatullah, a resident of Mardan, who was departing for Doha via Qatar Airways through flight number QR-215.

A total of 645 grams of ice was recovered from the capsules. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.

