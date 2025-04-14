Open Menu

ANF Recovers 653 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 60.1 Mln

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 653 kg drugs worth more than Rs 60.1 million and arrested six suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 3 kilograms of opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near a University in Sindh.

In another operation, 130 grams of Ice and 133 narcotics pills were recovered from an accused near Iqbal Park, Lahore Cantt.

As many as 154 grams of Ice were recovered from a parcel being sent to Bahrin through a Courier office in Rawalpindi.

As much as 310 kg of opium and 30 kg of hashish were recovered from the Dalbandin area of Chagai district in Balochistan.

The ANF teams in an operation recovered 184 kg of crystal heroin and 110 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling in the mountainous area of Hazarganji Quetta.

12 kilograms of hashish were recovered from a secret compartment of a vehicle near Fateh Jang Road Rawalpindi, and the suspect was arrested on the spot.

As much as 1.492 kg of ice was recovered from a foreign (Afghan) woman near Torkham Zero Point.

A total of 100 grams of heroin, 100 grams of ice and 1.2 kg of hashish were recovered from a woman near GT Road Gujranwala.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

