ANF Recovers 655 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover 655 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 640 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Gahi Khan Chowk, Quetta and two suspects were arrested.

In second operation, 14 kg hashish was recovered from Morgah border area in Khyber and 760 grams Ice was recovered from an accused netted at RCD Road Hub.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.

