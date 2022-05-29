UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 6.678 Kg Ice, Arrests Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Sunday recovered 6.678 kg Ice and arrested four accused besides impounding two vehicles.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at a hotel on Tarbela Ghazi road in Tehsil Hazro, Attock district and managed to recover 6.

678 kg Ice from Toyota Corolla and Suzuki Alto cars. The Ice was found absorbed in clothes.

The ANF also arrested four accused namely Tahir Mehmood, Abid Hussain, Yasir and Shahzad Khan, residents of Attock.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway..

