ANF recovers 66kg hashish, arrest two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Peshawar and DI Khan recovered 66 kilograms of hashish and arrested two smugglers, said the spokesman on Wednesday.

ANF Peshawar with collaboration of Frontier Corps (North), recovered 34.750 kilograms of Hashish and arrested the accused.

The ANF team arrested accused Abid Ullah resident of district Orakzai near FC Khost Torray Khel check post and recovered 34.750kg of Hashish from possession.

The narcotics were in a plastic sack carried by the accused.

The recovered narcotics were destined to smuggle from Orakzai to Bara.

Similarly, ANF DI Khan conducted an intelligence based operation near Mufti Mahmood Chowk and during operation, a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number LEE 9707 was intercepted and an accused namely, Muhammad Ismail resident of district Tank was arrested after 32kg of hashish was recovered.

The cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.