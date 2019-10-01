ANF Recovers 67 Kilogram Hashish In Peshawar
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 67 kilogram of hashish and arrested four smugglers including a women in four separate operation conducted in various areas of the province.
According to ANF here Tuesday, teams of ANF and Frontier Corps (South) recovered 61 kilogram hashish from a car on Tall-Parachinar Road in district Hungu. Driver of the car, Saifullah of District Khyber has also been arrested.
ANF also recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish from a women that was en route to Lahore from Peshawar.
The recovery was made during search near Motorway toll Plaza.
Same quantity of hashish was recovered from a passenger on Motorway toll plaza. ANF also arrested the smuggler, Muhammad Atif resident of Haripur.
ANF also recovered 1.2 kilogram hashish from a passenger during search of a Abbottabad bound passenger coach on Motorway Toll Plaza. Smuggler has also been arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.