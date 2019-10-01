ANF recovers 67 kilogram hashish in Peshawar

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 67 kilogram of hashish and arrested four smugglers including a women in four separate operation conducted in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 67 kilogram of hashish and arrested four smugglers including a women in four separate operation conducted in various areas of the province.

According to ANF here Tuesday, teams of ANF and Frontier Corps (South) recovered 61 kilogram hashish from a car on Tall-Parachinar Road in district Hungu. Driver of the car, Saifullah of District Khyber has also been arrested.

ANF also recovered 2.4 kilograms of hashish from a women that was en route to Lahore from Peshawar.

The recovery was made during search near Motorway toll Plaza.

Same quantity of hashish was recovered from a passenger on Motorway toll plaza. ANF also arrested the smuggler, Muhammad Atif resident of Haripur.

ANF also recovered 1.2 kilogram hashish from a passenger during search of a Abbottabad bound passenger coach on Motorway Toll Plaza. Smuggler has also been arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.