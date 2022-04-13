UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 679 Grams Narcotics At Isl Intl Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 679 grams narcotics.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Islamabad to Bahrain and recovered 644 grams heroin and 35 grams Ice from a passenger namely Kashif Ahmed who was going to Bahrain through PIA, flight no.

PK-187.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

