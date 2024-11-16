Open Menu

ANF Recovers 68 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ANF recovers 68 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country, managed to recover over 68 kg drugs worth more than Rs 7.8 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 1.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused going on a motorcycle near a university in Sargodha.

The arrested accused confessed of selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 10.8 kg opium and 6 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of the car intercepted on Ring Road in Peshawar and two accused were arrested during the operation.

A total of 12 kg hashish was recovered from 4 parcels at a courier office in Peshawar. The seized parcels were being sent to Sialkot, Lahore and Gujranwala.

9.6 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered from the bags and personal belongings of 4 accused going in a vehicle near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

184 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at a courier office in Johar Town, Lahore.

24 kg hashish was recovered from vehicle intercepted in Faisalabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In 7th operation, 50 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at the courier office in Karachi.

In 8th operation, 994 grams ice was recovered from the possession of an accused travelling in a passenger bus near Bubarlu, Toll Plaza Sukkur.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

