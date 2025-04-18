ANF Recovers 685 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 170 Mln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 685 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 170 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that 800 grams of ice were recovered from an accused, including a woman, near a university area in Sambrial, Sialkot. The accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 510 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia from a courier office in Lahore.
Similarly,612 kg of opium was recovered from secret compartments of a vehicle near Saranan Bazaar, Pishin, and the accused was arrested.
As much as 54 kg of hashish was recovered from two vehicles near the bus terminal in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, and two suspects were arrested on the spot
The ANF arrested an accused and recovered 9.6 kg of heroin hidden in an AC unit at the South Asian Port Terminal, Karachi.
As much as 8 kg of hashish was recovered from four women near the City Bypass, Sukkur.
A total of 100 grams of intoxicating pills were recovered from an accused rounded up near Haji Camp Peshawar.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming6 minutes ago
-
650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
AC conducts inspection of Pasrur vegetable market6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Asmat Shah Garwaki over demise of sister6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces resumption of open courts from next week6 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 685 kg of drugs worth Rs 170 mln6 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP resolves for transparency, service delivery, social welfare6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to neighborhood work: Chinese Ambassador16 minutes ago
-
Five-day polio eradication campaign from April 2116 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Sarfraz Bugti discuss development projects, Kachhi Canal16 minutes ago