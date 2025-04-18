ANF recovers 685 kg of drugs worth Rs 170 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 685 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 170 million and arrested 12 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 800 grams of ice were recovered from an accused, including a woman, near a university area in Sambrial, Sialkot. The accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 510 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia from a courier office in Lahore.

Similarly,612 kg of opium was recovered from secret compartments of a vehicle near Saranan Bazaar, Pishin, and the accused was arrested.

As much as 54 kg of hashish was recovered from two vehicles near the bus terminal in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, and two suspects were arrested on the spot

The ANF arrested an accused and recovered 9.6 kg of heroin hidden in an AC unit at the South Asian Port Terminal, Karachi.

As much as 8 kg of hashish was recovered from four women near the City Bypass, Sukkur.

A total of 100 grams of intoxicating pills were recovered from an accused rounded up near Haji Camp Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.