ANF recovers 69 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 69 kg drugs worth Rs 110 million and arrested a female drug dealer, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 1 kg hashish was recovered from a female drug dealer arrested near a university on Lalazar Road, Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

51 kg heroin and 6000 intoxicated tablets were recovered during two operations conducted in two different areas of Balochistan.

15 kg heroin was recovered from the secret cavities of a car intercepted near M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

In fifth operation, 2 kg heroin was recovered from a village in Narowal district.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.