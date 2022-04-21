ANF recovers 69 kg Morphine, 4.5 kg heroin

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations managed to recover over 69 kg Morphine and 4.5 kg heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Quetta and ANF Intelligence on Thursday conducted an operation on 'Samungli Road near Khazai Chowk' and recovered 69 kg Morphine from on an unattended motorcycle.

The spokesman informed that under an another operation, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Wednesday night at an office of a private courier company and recovered 4.5 kg heroin from a parcel booked for Birmingham.

The parcel was booked by a person namely Shehzad Aslam resident of Rawalpindi for a woman namely Bilquis at Birmingham address.

Separate cases have been registered while further investigations are under process.